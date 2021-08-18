FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Police in Fairfield are searching for the person responsible for fatally stabbing a Vacaville man Tuesday night.
At around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police were called out to the 1000 block of Oliver Road on reports of a disturbance involving a knife. When they arrived, officers reportedly found one person on the ground with stab wounds. Officers attempted life-saving efforts on the victim, but the victim died, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. At this point, police are identifying him only as a 36-year-old male from Vacaville.
Police detectives are actively investigating the incident and have reportedly received a number of leads.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the police at (707) 428-7600.
No further information about the incident has been made available.