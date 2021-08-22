GALT (CBS13) — One officer remains in critical condition and another officer is stable after a fatal head-on crash along Highway 99 Sunday morning, the Galt Police Department said.

The officers, whose names have not been released, were transported to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the patrol car died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 4:35 a.m. when investigators say a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling at an unknown rate of speed on Southbound Highway 99 when it collided with the center median, breaking through the concrete barrier and colliding head-on with the Galt patrol vehicle traveling on Northbound Highway 99, the CHP reported.

The driver, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries. Two passengers — a 26-year-old from Dublin and a 26-year-old from Turlock — received moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital, according to a CHP report.

The officers, a male and a female, had to be extricated from the patrol vehicle before being taken to the hospital.

In a social media post, Galt Mayor Shawn Farmer was asking for prayers for the officers and their families.

He says the town of Galt is close to its police department.

“It’s hard. Our department is heavily supported by our community,” he said.

Jeff Silack says friendly police interactions in his hometown happen all the time.

“We kind of have a personal relationship and we wave to them when we drive by, we see them, and they talk to us. We love them and we support them totally,” he said.

Now his community is rallying behind the two officers whose call to action to help with the Caldor Fire was tragically interrupted

“They are the reason why this town is the way it is. These guys are dedicated, and they stop at nothing,” said Lawrence Kremer who lives in Galt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and it is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol played a role.