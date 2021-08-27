FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several high school football teams in our region — some scheduled to play their first games of the season Friday — have had to cancel their games due to smoke from the wildfires.

Here are the canceled games:

  • Antelope High at Elk Grove – JV & VARSITY
  • Franklin at Vanden – VARSITY
  • Sheldon at Nevada Union – JV & VARSITY
  • Pleasant Grove at Christian Brothers – JV & VARSITY
  • Ponderosa at Vista del Lago
  • Casa Roble at Will C. Wood
  • Bella Vista High School – VARSITY game canceled against Cordova due to not enough players on the opponent’s end
  • River City vs. River Valley
  • East Nicolaus at Ripon Christian
  • Pittman High at Lincoln High – JV & VARSITY
  • Edison High at Oakdale High
  • Denair High at Sparks, NV – JV & VARSITY

If you know of a canceled game, tell us about it. Email web@cbssacramento.com with the details.