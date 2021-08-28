Activists Carry Water To Thule Elk On Point Reyes As Debate Over Deaths ContinuesThe severe drought is having a devastating impact on wildlife. Especially elk at Point Reyes. Last year, 152 elk, one third of the entire population, died. The issue is pitting activists against the park service who want them to provide water to the elk. The park service has installed some water tanks for the southern herd but the elk further north have little to drink. So today, volunteers began a six mile round trip hike carrying individual gallons of water to add to the watering hole. The park service says these elk aren't dying because of thirst, but rather that they don't have enough to eat.

School Districts Struggling To Find Alternative Education Options For Quarantined StudentsSchool districts in California already overwhelmed with teacher shortages are struggling to provide other education options for students in quarantine. Right now, the only option for children forced to stay home because of COVID-19 is an independent study. School districts are confused about what is required and what is funded. Some superintendents are worried the system will break down if they force large numbers of students and entire schools into independent study programs at short notice.

Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Challenging Constitutionality Of Recall ElectionA just has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that not having Governor Newsom as a candidate to replace himself on the ballot allows someone who gets fewer votes than Newsom to be elected governor.

Fallen Local Marine Nicole Gee Remembered By Sister As Being Driven Problem-SolverMisty Fuoco, the sister of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was killed during a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, talked about the huge impact her younger sister left on her life.

CBS13 News PM News Update - 8/28/21Get caught up on the top news stories of the day.

