Boaters On American River Rescued After Boat Catches FireSacramento Fire Department personnel came to the rescue of two boaters on the American River Sunday evening. At around 7 p.m., what was meant to be a relaxing ride on the river, quickly turned into a precarious situation, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

1 hour ago

Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana With 150+MPH WindsHurricane Ida is pounding Louisiana. It made landfall with winds so strong they ripped the roof off of a clinic. In New Orleans the rain is falling so hard you can barely make out the French Quarter. One person died after being hit by a tree.

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations Up As Summer Surge Continues To SpreadHospitalizations are up across the country as the summer surge fueled by the delta variant continues to spread. More than 1,000 people are dying from COVID every day. The U.S. Is now averaging 156,000 new daily cases. COVID-infected patients have pushed hospitalizations up 624% in two months.

2 hours ago

Erratic Fire Behavior Creating Challenges For FirefightersHighway 50 near Twin Bridges closed due to erratic flames. There are reports that the fire damaged the area of Camp Sacramento.

2 hours ago

Caldor Fire Grows To 168,387 Acres, Containment Drops To 13%Highway 50 near the summit has been overrun with fire, as you can see on a heat map. The Sierra-At-Tahoe camera shows a lot of flames approaching a ski lift. Leek Springs camera also shows flames at the top of the hill, which is in rugged country.

2 hours ago