Demonstrators Gather To Oppose Vaccination MandatesDemonstrators gathered in the state Sunday, taking part in a "worldwide rally for freedom." Organizers want to protect medical choice and health freedom. They are against mandates for vaccines and vaccine passports. They have a networking event where people can connect locally.

Japanese-American Church In Sacramento VandalizedOne of the oldest Japanese-American churches in the Sacramento area was vandalized on Sunday. Sacramento police say they responded to the report of a burglary in the 700 block of T Street at Parkview Presbyterian Church. That's where the suspect smashed a sign, broke into the church, and moved some items, but didn't take anything.

Body Of Roseville Marine Killed In Suicide Blast Arrives In USThe body of 23-year-old U.S. Marine Nicole Gee, along with the others killed in the blast, arrived back in America on Sunday. Gee graduated from Oakmont High School. Her husband, who's also from the Roseville area, was there to greet her casket.

U.S. Marine Sergeant From Folsom Injured In Kabul Airport BlastA U.S. Marine Corps sergeant from Folsom was injured in the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and killed as many as 170 civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. Tyler Andrews is one of 18 other U.S. service members who were injured when the bomb was detonated by an ISIS-K member at the Kabul Airport.

Air Quality Update - 8.29.21Kristine Hanson provides the latest air quality update for the Sacramento region.

