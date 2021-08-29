TWIN BRIDGES (CBS13) – Firefighters are staging at the Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort.
Crews are setting down lines in an effort to protect structures. Video captured earlier today at the resort shows heavy flames and smoke.
In the El Dorado County town of Strawberry, crews have so far managed to protect structures, including its famous lodge–and general store.
They spent hours yesterday laying down lines and clearing defensible space.
On Sunday night, fire officials issued new evacuation orders for the Caldor Fire, which has grown to more than 152,000 acres and is 19 percent contained.