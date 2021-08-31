SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a person with mental issues is believed to have started a fire that damaged a home in Sacramento County early Tuesday morning.
The scene was along Propitious Court, off of Elkhorn and Don Julio boulevards.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Flames Reach Christmas Valley, Inches Closer To South Lake Tahoe
Sacramento Metro Fire says their crews responded just after 3:30 a.m. and found a heavy fire.
Firefighters were soon able to knock down the flames, but not before the home was damaged.
The extent of the damage is unclear.READ MORE: Person Found Dead After Vehicle Fire In Arden Arcade Neighborhood
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 31, 2021
A resident of the home is believed to have started the fire, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says. That person has since been put on a mental health hold.MORE NEWS: Dixie Fire Grows To More Than 771K Acres; Containment Up To 48%
No one else is believed to have been home at the time and no injuries have been reported.