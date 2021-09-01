NATOMAS (CBS13) — The Natomas Unified School District is investigating a teacher who was allegedly caught on video claiming he keeps an Antifa flag in his classroom and encourages students to go to protests.

An organization called Project Veritas filmed and edited the video they say shows Inderkum High School government teacher Gabriel Gipe having a controversial conversation off-campus.

“I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries,” Gipe allegedly said in the video.

Gipe allegedly goes on to say: “I have an Antifa flag on my wall. A student complained about that and said it made them feel uncomfortable. Well, it’s meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable I don’t know what to tell you.”

Natomas parents said they’re disturbed by extreme political beliefs being taught at a public school.

“As an adult, as a parent as something you have to be responsible. You have to show that you’re being aware,” said Imee Jacob, a Natomas parent.

The video has been shared widely is angering parents and communities all over Northern California.

“I think one of the first things that really disturbed me was the fact that he says he uses his fear. He uses fear to motivate the students,” said Chris Orr, a concerned citizen.

Orr said he wants to organize a protest at the next school district board meeting.

“I don’t understand how or why the administration at this school has allowed this,” Orr said.

A spokesperson for Natomas unified school district said they are aware of the video, but they did not mention the employment status of the teacher.

In a statement, the district said:

“Dstrict policy explicitly states whenever civic education includes topics that may be controversial due to political beliefs or other influences, instruction shall be presented in a balanced manner that does not promote any particular viewpoint.”

Some feel this goes beyond words and they worry about safety. Gipe can allegedly be heard in the video discussing how students are encouraged to attend protests.

“The teacher is not just occasionally giving their opinion about politics it seems to be a core part of the curriculum in this classroom,” Orr said.

One woman whose niece attends school in the district wants to move to a different district because of this teacher. Parents are planning a protest at the school district’s board meeting Wednesday evening.