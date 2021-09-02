FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
By CBS13 Staff
SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A crash involving a pickup truck hauling a trailer has several lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 near Davis closed early Thursday afternoon.

Scene of the crash. (Credit: CHP Solano)

The crash happened near Old Davis Road just before 1 p.m.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but no injuries have been reported.

Lanes 3-6 are now blocked due to the crash, California Highway Patrol says. A SigAlert has been issued and drivers are being urged to either avoid the area or prepare to deal with traffic.

No estimated time of clearing has been given yet.