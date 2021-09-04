Galt Student Update
'A Punch In The Gut': Tourists Told To Stay Out Of Tahoe Amid Fire Concerns
Galt Pop-Up Fundraiser
Happy Bark Pantry & Closet
835 C Street #130, Galt
Today 9am – 1pm
https://www.happybarkpc.com/about
Nyla’s Way Pop-Up
IG: nylas_way
FB: Nyla’s Way
IG: https://www.instagram.com/nylas_way/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/nyla.nyny.1
Red Bus Brewing Oktoberfest
Today & tomorrow
802A Reading Street
Folsom
https://www.redbusbrew.com/welcome
Sacramento NAACP R&B Festival
1002 2nd Street, Sacramento
Old Sacramento
11am-7pm
916.856.0155
INSTAGRAM @SAC.NAACP
Facebook (Sacramento NAACP)
YOUTUBE (Sacramento NAACP)
Chalk It Up Art And Music Festival
Fremont Park And All Around The Town
1515 Q Street
Sacramento
September 4th – 6th, 2021
916-583-8248
Instagram @Chalkitupsac
Facebook @Chalkitupsac
http://www.chalkitup.org/festival
Greathouse Of Dance
1022 Front Street
Sacramento
916-237-7070
Facebook @Bboyknowbody
Instagram @Knowbody916 Youtube @ Knowbody
http://www.greathouseofdance.com
Radio-Controlled Jets
Amos RC
10 a.m.-3 p.m. 9/11(spectators Day)
On FB: Amosrc
http://www.Amosrc.com
Tailgating Recipes
You know all the popular dips…spinach dip, crab dip, 7-layer dip? Well in Hawaii we have Kamaboko Dip. This Hawaii favorite dip is incredibly creamy, onolicious and pairs perfectly with your favorite cracker or chip! The perfect pupu for any family gathering or tailgating party.
Ingredients
1 block kamaboko
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1⁄2 sour cream
1⁄4 cup green onions, thinly sliced
1⁄4 cup chopped water chestnuts
1⁄4 teaspoon hondashi powder
furikake, to taste (optional)
Instructions
- Grate the kamaboko using a box grater on the finest setting.
- Combine the rest of the ingredients and refrigerate.
- Serve with ritz crackers.
SUSHI BAKE
This easy sushi bake recipe is a twist on your classic California roll deconstructed and baked into a casserole. A quick and easy way to make a large batch of yummy sushi. Perfect for sharing with your family and friends.
Ingredients
2 cups cooked white rice
1/2 cup cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup mayonnaise (Japanese Mayo Kewpie)
1/2 cup furikake (rice seasoning)
6 ounces imitation crab, shredded and roughly chopped
1/4 cup green onion, sliced
Unagi Sauce
Siracha Sauce
Nori sheets
“Wisdom of The Men”
https://www.clintarthur.tv/
Matt Sato
“Doogie Kamealoha, M.d.”
Premieres Sept. 8 On Disney+.