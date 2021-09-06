PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Bridge Fire burning near Auburn:

7:54 a.m.

The Bridge Fire has continued to grow, now totaling 300 acres as of Monday morning.

Containment is also now up to 5 percent, Cal Fire reports.

Previous day’s (Sept. 5) updates below:

10:12 p.m.

The fire has continued to grow, now being reported at 250 acres in size. There was still no containment reported.

Evacuations remain in place. An interactive evacuation map can be viewed here.

6:18 p.m.

The fire has grown to burn 200 acres with no containment reported, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations remain in place for the Auburn State Recreation Area.

5:30 p.m.

The Foresthill Fire Protection District said the Bridge Fire has grown to burn 175 acres and continues to burn along both sides of Foresthill Road.

It is burning west of the Old Foresthill Road and Foresthill Road Intersection. Both roads remain closed in both directions.

4:36 p.m.

A vegetation fire Sunday has grown at a rapid pace under the Foresthill Bridge and forced evacuations in the Auburn State Recreation Area.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze, dubbed the Bridge Fire, quickly grew to 100 acres with no containment reported as of 4:30 p.m.

The fire was said to be spotting along Foresthill Road with around 60 acres burned on the south side and another 40 acres on the north side.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, evacuation warnings were put in place for the following areas:

Applegate Road on the north

Boole Road to the river on the east

The North Fork of the American River on the south

Bell Road at Musso Road on the west

This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.