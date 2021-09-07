CBS13 News PM News Update - 9/7/21Here are the top stories of the day from CBS13.

Tuesday's Weather Forecast - 9/7/21Dave Bender has your latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

Dixie Fire Shows No Signs Of SlowingThe Dixie Fire is the second-largest in state history. The perimeter is so massive that to drive all the way around it is 800 miles. The fire season is far from over, as the state shows more dry wind events and fire activity expected to last the next three months.

Still No Sign Of Missing Grizzly Flats ResidentDetectives are searching for a man who was evacuated from the Grizzly Flats area due to the Caldor Fire and has not been seen or heard from since August 18, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. Marvin Hardy Creel, 57, attempted to call a family member just before noon that day but had poor reception, leaving the pair unable to speak to each other.

Grizzly Flats Residents Whose Homes Spared By Flames Compare Feeling To Winning LotterySome evacuees in an area of El Dorado County hardest hit by fire have been allowed to return home, while others on the same street have nothing to return to.

