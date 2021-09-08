SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway into what started a fire at a large homeless camp under Interstate 80.
The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at the homeless camp along Roseville Road, east of Del Paso Heights.
A massive plume of smoke could be seen coming from the area.
Residents say more than a dozen cars that were at the camp were burned.
Video of fire at homeless encampment along Roseville Road. More than a dozen cars burned. People who live there say nobody injured. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/uibo2FzOBV
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) September 8, 2021
The fire was eventually brought under control by firefighters. Authorities say one woman who lived at the encampment took herself to the hospital, but no other injuries have been reported.