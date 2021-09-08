STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a person was found shot in a vehicle on Interstate 5, the Stockton Police Department said.
Police said the vehicle crashed at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Downing Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the freeway’s southbound lanes in that area would be closed for some time.
Investigators could not yet release information regarding the individual’s identity or any potential suspects.
This is a developing story. CBS13 will update you as new information becomes available.