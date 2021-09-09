SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — President Joe Biden will be coming to California just a day before the state’s recall election to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Officials say the president will be arriving in Long Beach on Monday for a rally against the recall.
The rally will cap an all-out blitz of Democratic Party heavy hitters Newsom has used to sharpen his message against the recall effort.
On Wednesday, Vice President and former California Senator Kamala Harris held a rally with Newsom in the Bay Area.
"What's happening in Texas, what's happening in Georgia, what's happening around our country with these policies that are about attacking women's rights, reproductive rights, voting rights, worker rights, they think if they can win in California, they can do this anywhere," Harris said at the rally.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren also joined Newsom for an anti-recall rally in Southern California earlier in the week.
Former President Barack Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all have also released videos urging Californians to vote “no” on the recall.
Larry Elder – the top polling Republican candidate running to replace Newsom if the recall is approved – chided the governor, however, for bringing in high-profile Democrats.
"If Gavin Newsom thinks that flying in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — not exactly the most admired government officials at the present time — will make him look better, that's all you need to know about how oblivious and detached Newsom is from a large majority of Californians," Elder tweeted on Wednesday.
California’s recall election will be happening on Tuesday, Sept. 14. All Californians received ballots and they must either be turned in or postmarked by that day.