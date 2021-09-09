SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Former WNBA player and longtime Sacramento Kings studio analyst Kayte Christensen-Hunter has been named as the team’s TV game analyst for the upcoming season.
Christensen-Hunter will join Mark Jones and Kyle Draper, who handle play-by-play duties, on the announcing desk.
“Kayte has proven herself time and time again throughout her eleven years covering the Kings,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé in a statement announcing her new spot.
She will replace Kings great Doug Christie, who has taken a job as an assistant coach for Sacramento.
“This fan base is truly unmatched. I am honored to follow in the footsteps of the great Jerry Reynolds and Doug Christie. I’m also so proud to be able to show my 3-year-old daughter and so many other young women that we have a place in the NBA,” Christensen-Hunter said in a statement.
Last season, Christensen-Hunter was part of the first-ever women and non-binary coverage team for the Kings' March 27 game against the Cavaliers.
Christensen-Hunter has been the Kings’ TV analyst and sideline reporter for past 11 years. She spent six seasons in the WNBA, playing for Phoenix, Houston, and Chicago.