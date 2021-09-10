FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
By Jordan Segundo
Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Low Sodium Kikkoman shoyu (soy sauce)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 piece ginger chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic chopped
  • 2 tablespoon Mirin (optional)
  • 5 lbs. chicken thighs with skin on

Peel and crush ginger and garlic. Combine with all other sauce ingredients in a large pot. Add chicken. Bring to a boil. Lower heat to low/medium simmer and continue cooking for 45 minutes to an hour or until done.

To thicken the sauce, remove chicken, strain liquid, and add corn starch/water mix to thicken.  You can add the chicken back into the pot.