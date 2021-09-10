FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Firefighters say they have stopped the forward progress of a wildfire burning in a remote area near El Dorado Hills early Friday morning.

The El Dorado Hills Fire Department says the wildfire is burning east of Kanaka Valley.

Lightning from heavy storms cells passing through the area was seen throughout the night leading up to the fire.

Crews had to hike in to fight the flames. About 10-12 acres have burned so far.

Later Friday morning, crews reported making good progress against the wildfire. Forward progress was stopped by 7 a.m.

Firefighters say precipitation brought by the storm cells also helped firefighters keep the flames down.

No homes are threatened at this point.