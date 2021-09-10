EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Firefighters say they have stopped the forward progress of a wildfire burning in a remote area near El Dorado Hills early Friday morning.
The El Dorado Hills Fire Department says the wildfire is burning east of Kanaka Valley.
Lightning from heavy storms cells passing through the area was seen throughout the night leading up to the fire.
Crews had to hike in to fight the flames. About 10-12 acres have burned so far.
The fire is burning in heavy brush and steep terrain. Fortunately, the cell also brought precipitation that is aiding in the suppression of the fire. Firefighters are working in very challenging conditions to create containment lines in the difficult to access terrain.
Later Friday morning, crews reported making good progress against the wildfire. Forward progress was stopped by 7 a.m.
Firefighters say precipitation brought by the storm cells also helped firefighters keep the flames down.
No homes are threatened at this point.