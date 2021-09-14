Search Crews Looking For Missing Denair Man In Yosemite National ParkCrews are searching for a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park last Monday. Thirty-one-year-old Joel Thomazin of Denair in Stanislaus County, began his hike on September 6 and was expected to return home on the 9th. Investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Miguel Meadow, Lake Eleanor, or on the trails near Hetch Hetchy since September 6.

1 hour ago

Are Lawmakers Protecting the Governor?From passing a law to move up the election, to postponing oversight hearings that could make the governor look bad, critics argue that lawmakers have been using their power to protect the governor ahead of the recall. CBS13 takes a closer look at the blurry line between politician and public servant during a recall.

1 hour ago

Poll Suggesting Newsom Was In Danger Of Being Recalled Was FlawedIn early August, a poll suggested that Governor Newsom was in big trouble and lit a fire under Democrats to ramp up the governor's campaign. It turns out that the poll was flawed. The Survey USA poll found that 51 percent of likely voters wanted to oust Newsom, with 40 percent saying no. In late August, the company acknowledged that the poll may have contained a misworded question, that could have boosted the "yes" numbers.

1 hour ago

Woman Accused Of Throwing Dog From 7-Story Parking Garage In SF Hit And Killed By DriverA woman who threw a Chihuahua to its death from the seventh floor of a San Francisco parking garage has died. She was convicted of animal cruelty but the case was thrown out on an appeal. Wakeen Best was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Sacramento County.

2 hours ago

Homeless Person's Belongings Found Under Old Auburn FirehouseThe Auburn police department tells CBS13 that a crawl space is typically used for construction purposes to help maintain Auburn's century-old firehouse but police discovered someone had been living in the crawlspace.

2 hours ago