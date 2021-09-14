LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a spirited recall effort Tuesday evening, with voters overwhelmingly rejecting the ouster bid in early returns and opting to keep the incumbent in office.
Early returns showed nearly 70% of ballots rejecting the recall effort, prompting every major network to quickly project the race over, and some of the leading Republican candidates quickly conceding defeat but vowing to keep fighting to claim leadership in the state.
"If you run the numbers, the 'yes votes' out of what is remaining would need such a huge amount to catch up it's just not possible," said Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' director of Elections and Surveys.
As of 9:29 p.m., roughly 67.5% of voters said they did not want a recall, while 32.5% of voters said yes.
"All along coastal California, which folks know is more Democratic, there are votes for no," added Salvanto. "In Los Angeles County, the biggest county in the state, there is a majority vote for no to the recall."
Ballots were mailed to voters in mid-August. Voters could either mail their ballot or drop it off in-person to a secure ballot dropbox, to a voting location, or to their county elections office by 8 p.m. local time on September 14.