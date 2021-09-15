SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person died and another was in critical condition after a crash in South Sacramento Wednesday night, police said.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the crash happened during the evening along Freeport Boulevard near Blair Avenue.READ MORE: Vaccine Mandates Become 'New Normal' At California Universities, Community Colleges
The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene while the other person remains in the hospital. Their identities are unknown at this time.READ MORE: Lake Tahoe Ready To Welcome Back Visitors After Caldor Fire Dies Down
Police said southbound Freeport Boulevard at Blair would remain closed for an extended period of time, while northbound Freeport at Florin Road was also closed to traffic.
Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Information regarding the cause of the crash was not available.MORE NEWS: Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Up Woodland Mosque Has History Of Violent Threats
Sacramento police could not yet confirm if the deceased was the driver or passenger.