SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters say a cigarette may be to blame for an early morning fire at a North Sacramento house.
Crews responded to the scene a little after 5 a.m. along Marysville Boulevard, north of Bell Avenue.READ MORE: Wrong-Way Driver Suspected Of DUI In Crash That Killed Passenger On Hwy. 99
It appears the flames started in a bedroom, firefighters, then worked their way through the rest of the home.READ MORE: Yolo County Launches Race-Blind Charging Program To Remove Biases From Criminal Justice System
With the help of crews from Sac Metro Fire, firefighters were able to bring the flames under control quickly. No details on the extent of the damage has been released.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Man Suspected Of Shooting At Other Driver In Sutter County Road Rage Incident
Two people who were inside the home got out safely before crews arrived, officials say.