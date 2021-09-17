SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A solution to solving the housing crisis? Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Thursday that would require cities to approve more multi-unit housing in single-family zones—but not everyone is on board.

Housing advocates like Joe Smith at Loaves and Fishes work with many people who deal with the struggles of finding affordable housing.

“Having more housing solutions [is] going to do everyone a lot of good,” Smith said, approving of the new law.

He adds, though, many people, including members of the unhoused community, barely make enough to make rent and the added moving costs like deposits may be too difficult to obtain. Still, he said, it’s a start.

“These zoning changes are not something we’ve ever done before, but that’s what we need to do—find more creative solutions,” Smith said.

Not everyone agrees, though.

“I understand why a lot of cities aren’t doing their role to alleviate the housing crisis,” said Rocklin Councilmember Joe Patterson—concerned about the lack of local control.

Others may be concerned about the way it may shape future and current neighborhoods to come.

“Communities around us are anti-development. When they start putting in by right changes, it’s going to cause a lot of heartache,” Patterson said.

Patterson said his community in Rocklin is consistently adding new housing and development, and doing their part to address the housing crisis. With this news, he hopes to incentivize it and make it beneficial for all.

“Let’s give them plans and make it easier to do the kind of developments that are nice,” Patterson said.

Regardless, the need for homes remains dire across California.

“We need to start pounding nails right now,” Smith said, with hopes this new law may make a dent.

As part of this new law, properties still need to meet certain criteria to become multi-housing units. First, it must be big enough and the owner must live there for at least three years before splitting it up. Cities would also have to approve splitting the lots so they may be sold on their own.