CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — A Yolo County high school student is tackling gender barriers on the gridiron, pushing to make a difference on and off the football field.

Kylie Chastain, 15, is a go-getter.

“I definitely hold myself to a higher standard,” she said.

She’s a junior at Delta High School in Clarksburg and wanted to try out for the football team as a freshman, but went out for cheerleading instead.

“They knew I wanted to be out there with them, so it wasn’t really a surprise when I came out to practice,” Chastain said.

Her mom watched in awe as her daughter persisted and practiced.

“It was amazing to see her out there with guys twice her size, and she has never waivered,” her mother said.

Then COVID canceled the season.

“It sucked. We couldn’t have games, but we definitely pushed harder,” Chastain said.

She continued to train, impressing varsity football coach Tim Rapp.

He didn’t know if she’d be a starter, but that first game came around and there were injuries.

“She got thrown out there against Los Molinos and they had the biggest dude on the team right in front of her and she did not flinch once,” Coach Rapp said. “She didn’t say ‘Coach, don’t put me in.’ She didn’t say anything. She went out there and did her best. Did she make mistakes? Yes, but she did her best and we won the game 27-26. It was awesome.”

Chastain’s dedication and determination are what is driving her.

“She can handle whatever she puts her mind to. She is fierce no matter what,” her mother said.

So is football in her future?

“I just love the game, and love playing,” she said.

Right now, she wants to join the military and become a trauma surgeon.

Chastain and the team take on Delta Charter Friday at 7 p.m.