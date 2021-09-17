SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson in the Governor’s Office.
Spokesperson Erin Mellon said the children tested positive on Thursday. Newsom, his wife and their other two children have all since tested negative and are following COVID protocols.
"The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic," Mellon said in a statement Friday evening.
The children were not named.
The children were not named.

There was no information released on where the two children were potentially exposed.
More to come.