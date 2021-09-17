CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Mark Stasyuk, Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The City of Rancho Cordova is paying tribute to a fallen deputy with a new peace officer memorial.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk was shot and killed outside an auto parts store in Rancho Cordova three years ago on Friday.

In remembrance of Deputy Stasyuk, a new memorial has been unveiled outside the city’s police department.

It was designed with the help of Stasyuk’s family.

The city says it will not only honors Deputy Stasyuk, but all law enforcement officials who have died in the line of duty.