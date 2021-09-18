STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers responding to reports of a suspicious person in Stockton arrested a suspect armed with an ax, police said on Saturday.
According to the Stockton Police Department, the report came in just before 9 a.m. from the 6300 block of North El Dorado Street in the Lakeview District.
The suspect—identified as Andrew Bolthouse, 32—reportedly resisted arrest, prompting the officers to use a taser to detain him.
Bolthouse was taken into custody for charges including resisting arrest.
There were no reports of anyone injured or any damage in the area.