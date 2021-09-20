STOCKTON (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash in Stockton Monday morning.
The crash happened along N. Wilson Way, south of E. McAllen Road and near the Oakmoore Golf Course.
California Highway Patrol says, a little after 7 a.m., the motorcyclist and a 2008 Chevy Silverado were involved in an accident. The motorcycle rider has died from his injuries, officers say.
Officers have not released the name of the rider, but he has been identified as a 58-year-old man from Lodi.
No other information about what may have led up to the crash has been released at this point.