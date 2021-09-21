MI-WUK VILLAGE (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy is suspected of DUI in a crash that ejected and killed a passenger from his pickup truck in Tuolumne County on Monday.
California Highway Patrol says, just after 8:30 p.m., the boy was driving westbound on Highway 108 when, near Koinonia Court in the Mi-Wuk Village area, he lost control on a curve and hit an embankment.
The crash caused the pickup truck to overturn – ejecting a passenger who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, CHP says.
Officers say the passenger, a 19-year-old Sonora man, was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver suffered minor injuries.
The driver, a Soulsbyville resident, has since been arrested and booked into juvenile hall for felony DUI charges.