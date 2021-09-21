AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities say the Bridge Fire that burned in the Auburn State Recreation Area near the Foresthill Bridge earlier in September was caused by arson.
Cal Fire announced the finding on Tuesday.READ MORE: Man Suspected Of 2017 Lodi Shooting Arrested In Tulare County
Officials say they are still working on uncovering the specific details on what led to the fire.READ MORE: Insurance Shopping Company Ranks Rancho Cordova With Highest Rate Of ‘Rude’ Drivers; City Criticizes Data
The wildfire burned a total of 411 acres and prompted evacuation orders in the area.MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old DUI Suspect Arrested After Deadly Crash In Tuolumne County
It was fully contained by Sept. 14, but some areas of the Auburn SRA remained closed. Last week, all trails except for Culvert Trail have been reopened