MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto woman is accused of trying to kidnap a girl, 3, who was playing outside of her home.
On Monday around 3 p.m. the girl was in front of her home in the 400 block of North Emerald Avenue when 32-year-old Crystal Melena of Modesto allegedly tried to kidnap the girl, deputies say. She allegedly told the girl's family believed the girl was her own and that she wanted her back.
The girl's mother quickly reacted, pulled the girl back, and pushed Melena away. Sheriff's deputies were called and when they arrived, Melena was already gone. Family members of the girl gave deputies a description of the vehicle Melena was in as well as its license plate number.
Authorities later found Melena's vehicle on Monterey Avenue near the Modesto Airport. She was inside and was identified by a family member of the girl as the attempted kidnapper.
The girl was not injured during the incident.