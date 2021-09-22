SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two Sacramento-area restaurants have earned the prestigious Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide this year.
Roseville's Nixtaco and Sacramento's Yue Huang are among the 45 newcomers to the Bib Gourmand awards in California for 2021, the Michelin Guide announced on Wednesday.
Reviewers took note of Nixtaco’s salsa bar, writing that it was reason enough to warrant a visit. Yue Huang’s dim sum was also praised as a “hidden treasure” by reviewers.
The Bib Gourmand award is just the latest accolade for Nixtaco. A recent review from SFGate.com declared that the restaurant nestled in a nondescript Roseville strip mall has some of the best tacos in Northern California.
Last year, Yue Huang was also highlighted by the Michelin Guide as a “Delicious Discovery.”
While not as prestigious as a Michelin Star, the Bib Gourmand award is still a coveted award. Previous Bib Gourmand award winners in the Sacramento area include Canon, Frank Fat's, and Mother.