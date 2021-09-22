MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to find a home invasion robber.
On Monday just after 4 a.m., a male dressed all in black and armed with a handgun went reportedly inside an occupied residence in the 100 block of Invitar Lane in Mountain House. Over the next 20 minutes, he took the victim's belongings and eventually left, according to a sheriff's office statement.
The sheriff's office did not say if the victims were injured.
It's unknown if the robber lives in the community or if he came from somewhere else.
If you live in the vicinity of S. Comunidad Street, Invitar Lane, S. Curioso Street, W. Legacy Drive, and W. Prosperidad Way in Mountain House, you’re asked to check your personal security camera footage from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. on September 20. If you see anything out of the ordinary, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400 and choose option 1. Refer to case #21-20760.