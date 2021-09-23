SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot along Florin Road Wednesday night.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 100 block of Florin Road scene just after 8:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. They soon found that a man had been shot at least once.
Medics soon arrived as well and started aid. He was then rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, police say.
No suspect information has been released at this point.
Homicide detectives have taken over the case. It's unclear, at this point, what led up to the shooting.
Detectives will be combing the area for any possible witnesses and surveillance footage.