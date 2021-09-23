STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A fiery head-on crash near Patterson early Thursday morning has left two drivers dead, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol says, a little before 5 a.m., a sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash along W. Main Street near Jennings Road.
Officers say it appears the sedan – which was being driven by a 47-year-old Turlock woman – was heading westbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver drifted into the oncoming lane. The sedan was then struck head-on by the pickup truck, which was being driven by a 69-year-old man from Patterson.
The pickup caught fire after the crash and was soon fully engulfed in flames, officers say.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.
It’s unclear, at this point, if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.