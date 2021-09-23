SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man with amnesia who has been at UC Davis Medical Center since being hit by a car last month has been identified.
According to UC Davis Public Health Affairs, an influx of tips from the community helped the hospital and law enforcement identify the patient. His name has not been released due to patient privacy.READ MORE: Cal Fire Says Fall Is Most Critical Time During Fire Season
The man was riding his bike in August when he was hit by a car off Marconi Avenue. First responders found him and transported him to UC Davis Med Center, but he could not remember who he was.READ MORE: Turlock Man Among 4 California Militia Members To Plead Guilty To Conspiracy
Several tips had been sent to the California Highway Patrol, with residents saying they only knew him by his nickname “Paco.”MORE NEWS: Nevada County Man Sentenced For Decades Of Sexual Abuse
UC Davis Health says the team working with Paco is grateful for the community’s response to the case.