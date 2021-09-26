SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fans in attendance for Sunday’s matinee performance of Hamilton at the convention center in downtown Sacramento were briefly evacuated after a fire alarm went off, officials said.

The alarm went off just a few minutes before the curtain.

The crowd was anxious to see the sought-after show and was forced to file out of the exit doors.

“We were just sitting there waiting for the show to begin,” said audience member Breanna McNulty. “We got in our seats and then we heard the fire alarm going off. We had to evacuate. I was like ‘Oh you got to be kidding.’ ”

The crowd gathered in the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center plaza while firefighters cleared the building.

“It was about a 30-minute wait. It took fire trucks ten minutes to get here, then they went and checked everything,” said audience member Michael Trainor.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, crews investigated but were not able to find a fire.

Fans were allowed to re-enter the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center and the show was allowed to go on.

“We would have waited for those fire trucks to leave, even if it meant tomorrow,” said audience member Patricia Trainor.

Hamilton will run at the convention center through October 10.