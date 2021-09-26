OAKLAND (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a missing Marysville 18-year-old who may be a victim of sex trafficking.
The Oakland Police Department sent out a news release Sunday saying the teen, Carmen Miller, was potentially at a hotel in the city in the area of MacArthur Boulevard.
She had not been heard from since just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
According to investigators, the family said Miller is in good physical condition but has mild autism and Asperger's syndrome. She is white, 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 130 pounds with brown/red hair and green eyes.
Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Miller is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.