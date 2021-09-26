RIO LINDA (CBS13) — One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Rio Linda Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
The crash happened in the area of Dominion Way and Elverta Road.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash, but officials said the three individuals needed extrication.
The crash forced a closure of Elverta Road in the area.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.