YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say drunk driving is suspected in a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead near Davis early Sunday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on County Road 32B east of County Road 105D.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a Ford F-150 ended up going off the road and crashing.
Officers say the driver, a 39-year-old Sacramento man, was killed in the crash.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor, investigators say.