CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – One person has died in a car crash in Carmichael.
A vehicle was headed eastbound on Fair Oaks Boulevard on Monday around 4:30 p.m. when it hit a truck from behind and also the center median. The car then rolled over and hit a second car.
The driver, a 21-year-old Fair Oaks woman, was killed in the crash, the CHP tells CBS13.
A car seat was found inside the home, but the infant who rides in the seat was found safe at home, the CHP says.
The identity of the driver who was killed has not been released.