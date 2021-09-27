SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — TOOL is coming to Sacramento next year.
On Monday, the hard rock band announced a brand new string of dates after their 2020 Fear Inoculum tour came to an end early last year due to the pandemic.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Makes California’s Voting By Mail System Permanent
The new tour is scheduled to swing by the Golden 1 Center on Jan. 15, 2022.READ MORE: R. Kelly Found Guilty Of All Counts In Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Trial
Blonde Redhead will be the opening band for the Sacramento show. The latter half of the tour dates is slated to have The Acid Helps as the opener.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Man, 39, Killed In Crash Near Davis; DUI Suspected
Tickets for the Golden 1 Center show go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.