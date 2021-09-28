SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) â€” A crash on Highway 99 near Galt involving five vehicles has sent four people to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
NB HWY99 has been reopened by CHP. This incident involved five vehicles and four patients were transported to area hospitals by Fire Department medic units.
— Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) September 28, 2021
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway at Twin Cities Road.READ MORE: 2 Juveniles Arrested After Mother, Son Found Critically Injured In Elverta
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the Cosumnes River Fire Department says a total of five vehicles were involved. Four people from those vehicles have been transported to the hospital.READ MORE: Dispatch Audio Describes Chilling Details of Boys' Alleged Attack On Own Mother and Brother: 'He Wants To Turn Himself In'
Authorities have not commented on the condition of any of the people taken to the hospital.MORE NEWS: El Dorado County Wildlife Rescues Seeing Influx Of Injured Fawns
Northbound Highway 99 was closed for a short time, but it reopened just before 7 a.m.