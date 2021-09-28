CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) â€” A crash on Highway 99 near Galt involving five vehicles has sent four people to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway at Twin Cities Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the Cosumnes River Fire Department says a total of five vehicles were involved. Four people from those vehicles have been transported to the hospital.

Authorities have not commented on the condition of any of the people taken to the hospital.

Northbound Highway 99 was closed for a short time, but it reopened just before 7 a.m.