SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A ticket and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours – that’s what fans should bring to UC Davis Health Stadium. The process debuted at the October 2 home game in response to the demand from fans to watch the undefeated Aggies in person.

When fans arrived at the stadium they were asked to show a CDC vaccination card, a State of California digital COVID-19 record, or results from a negative test taken within 72 hours of kickoff. The protocol includes all guests, staff, and media who are 12 and older.

Students, faculty, and staff at UC Davis must show the Daily Symptom Survey with “Approved” status to be admitted.

“I feel like there are actually more people. I feel like everybody’s just excited to be back at games,” said Kayla Conrad, a UC Davis student.

Once fans show this proof, they’ll be given a wristband and can proceed to the regular game-day lines for entry into the stadium. A total of 11,622 fans were in attendance Saturday night.

“It’s called home field advantage. That’s why you play on your home field. You want this energy. It’s negative towards the opponents, it’s positive towards your home team,” said Eric Freese, a UC Davis Alumni who played for the Aggies.

Freese and his wife, Christy, said they didn’t mind the extra line because it meant they were safe.

“This was absolutely easy, we showed our vaccine card, got a wristband, no problems at all,” said Christy.

Masks are required at all indoor locations, like restrooms, and are encouraged if social distancing is not possible.

“We will definitely talk about the process. We will solicit feedback from our fans. We have people who are in line to see how long the process took. We could add more tents if the lines were very long. We could have fast pass lines for donors. Different things to make sure we make it as easy and painless as possible,” said Danielle Shank, Associate Athletic Director for External Relations at UC Davis.

More game-day information is available online. For questions and feedback about this policy, please contact the UC Davis Ticket Office, 530-752-2471.