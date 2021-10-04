EAST LINDA (CBS13) — Detectives say they have identified and arrested the suspect accused of posing as a delivery person, then stabbing a man at his Linda home last week.
The stabbing happened Friday afternoon along the 1800 block of Kenwood Way.READ MORE: Facebook, Instagram Crash Worldwide, Social Media Giant 'Apologizes For Inconvenience'
As captured on Ring camera video moments before the attack, the suspect walked up to the home wearing all black clothing, a mask, and a hat with the hood of his sweater pulled over it. He then knocked on the door and could be hearing saying, “Hello, hello, I have a delivery.”
While it appears the suspect was holding an iPhone box, the suspect instead forced his way into the home and pulled out a knife. It’s unclear how many times the resident was stabbed.READ MORE: Firefighters Stop Vegetation Fire Near North Auburn
On Monday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had identified 30-year-old Daniel Solis as the suspect. He was arrested at a residence along Hammonton Smartsville Road in Linda.
Detectives still have not detailed any motive for Solis attacking the victim.MORE NEWS: New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa Set June 2022 Date In Sacramento For New Tour
Solis has been booked into jail and is being held on $1 million bail. He’s facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and burglary. The victim, a 59-year-old man, is still recovering at the hospital.