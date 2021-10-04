NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — At least one person died in a freeway crash in North Highlands Monday evening, officials said.
According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there were at least three other patients but their conditions were unknown at this time.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on I-80 near Madison Avenue. Multiple vehicles were involved.
No further information was available.
CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.