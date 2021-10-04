ROCKLIN (CBS13) — His day job is pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate, mowing down batters, but Rocklin’s Scott Randall also has a side job—offering to mow your lawn.

He told us about his unusual change-up.

After being drafted by Arizona in this year’s MLB Draft, Randall’s road to making the major league ball club is starting in the single-A minor leagues. But until he is there, it is not a road of riches.

“The pay is just kind of bonus part of being able to live out your dream,” he said.

Randall earns about $500 a week on his minor league contract, which means people who live in his Rocklin neighborhood can now get a good deal.

He’s mowing lawns this fall season during his baseball off-season.

“So being able to, me, just post something on Nextdoor, and just easily, I got thirty comments on the post just within a day. And I’m filled up for two weeks,” Randall said.

Randall posted his job offer on Nextdoor, and people who want to see a pro pitcher work their front yard can now pay for one.

“The first thing they always say when they message me is ‘Congratulations on getting drafted in the first place,’ ” he said. “And then they ask me what I can do.”

Randall is living his dream playing pro ball, while living in reality, making enough money to pay bills.

Just don’t expect the lawn care to continue once he’s in the majors.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “I think I’ll be making pretty good money to not have to do that.”

Randall graduated from Sacramento State, where he was named an All-American. He went to high school at Del Oro.