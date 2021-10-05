STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A person was struck and killed by a van in rural Stanislaus County on Monday morning, authorities say.
According to California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a reported collision along Crows Landing Road near Clausen Road, east of Patterson. At the scene, officers found a person lying in the road and a van stopped on the shoulder.
Officers say medics rushed the person, a 26-year-old Oakdale resident, to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the person had gotten out of a pickup truck that parked on the west shoulder of Crows Landing Road. For some reason, the person then tried to walk across the road – going right in front of the oncoming van.
The van driver wasn’t able to stop in time and struck the man. Officers say the van driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation; DUI is not suspected.