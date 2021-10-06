STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities have confirmed that the body of a woman was found inside a Stockton home when deputies went to investigate a reported stabbing that also led to an Amber Alert being issued.
Monday night, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence along the 3900 block of E. Fremont Street to investigate a stabbing.
Officials originally said they found a woman in critical condition, and that another woman and a child were missing.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the body of 24-year-old Brandi Hornsby was found inside the residence.
Deputies believe the other woman found in critical condition was Hornsby's mother. She went to the home to check up on Hornsby and appears to have been attacked by the suspect, 24-year-old D Angelo Dijon Webb.
Webb is believed to have taken off with the 6-week-old child, prompting a short Amber Alert, but later dropped her off at a different location later in the night. The child was not hurt, deputies say.
A search is still on for Webb. He was originally wanted for attempted murder but is now also facing murder charges. Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
No details on how Hornsby was killed have been released at this point in the investigation.
Hornsby’s mother suffered severe injuries in the attack, deputies say, but is now in stable condition.